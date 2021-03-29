Left Menu

Five injured, hundreds evacuated after massive blaze at Indonesia oil refinery

Indonesian state oil company Pertamina said on Monday it was trying to control a massive fire at its Balongan oil refinery in West Java that injured five people and led to the evacuation of 950 nearby residents. The fire began just after midnight on Sunday evening, media reported, with videos shared on social media showing huge flames engulfing the refinery, while a large explosion can be heard.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 06:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 06:33 IST
Five injured, hundreds evacuated after massive blaze at Indonesia oil refinery

Indonesian state oil company Pertamina said on Monday it was trying to control a massive fire at its Balongan oil refinery in West Java that injured five people and led to the evacuation of 950 nearby residents.

The fire began just after midnight on Sunday evening, media reported, with videos shared on social media showing huge flames engulfing the refinery, while a large explosion can be heard. Pertamina said in a statement the fire at the refinery, which can process 125,000 barrels per day, broke out during bad weather.

"The cause of the fire is unknown, but during the incident there was heavy rain and lightning," Pertamina said. Ifki Sukarya, a Pertamina spokesman, later said five people were being treated in hospital for burns, adding that some were passing near the refinery when the fire broke out.

Television footage showed the fire still raging on Monday morning and a massive column of black smoke rising from the site, which is about 225 km (140 miles) east of the capital Jakarta. One nearby resident told Metro TV she was awoken by a pungent smell of oil fumes and saw lightning strikes in the sky.

"We smelled a strong fuel scent first, so strong that my nose hurt, while we heard lightning strikes," said Susi, who gave only one name "Suddenly the sky was orange," she said.

The state oil firm said it was shutting down the refinery and conducting "oil flow control" to prevent any further spread. (Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies, Lincoln Feast and Richard Pullin)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five injured, hundreds evacuated after massive blaze at Indonesia oil refinery

Indonesian state oil company Pertamina said on Monday it was trying to control a massive fire at its Balongan oil refinery in West Java that injured five people and led to the evacuation of 950 nearby residents.The fire began just after mid...

Chile's Pinera says will ask Congress to postpone election due to COVID-19

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Sunday he will ask Congress to postpone the election of an assembly to write a new constitution for the country from April until May, due to a rise in coronavirus cases. The country has seen a fres...

Australia's third-largest city to enter three-day COVID-19 lockdown

Australian authorities announced a snap three-day COVID-19 lockdown in the northern city of Brisbane from Monday afternoon, as they attempt to stamp out an outbreak of the virulent UK variant of the virus. About 2 million people in the city...

Rugby-Chiefs, Blues women to face off in New Zealand first

The Waikato Chiefs and Auckland Blues will face off in the first womens match between two New Zealand Super Rugby franchises on May 1, the clubs said on Monday. The match, which will take place as part of a double header before the mens tea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021