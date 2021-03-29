Left Menu

Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'poor' category

The overall air quality of the national capital deteriorated to the 'poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 245 on Monday morning, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 08:33 IST
Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'poor' category
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The overall air quality of the national capital deteriorated to the 'poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 245 on Monday morning, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). However, several areas of Delhi including Chandni Chowk and ITO recorded 'poor' air quality, with the AQI values standing at 280 and 278. While Lodhi Road stands in the 'moderate' category with AQI at 101, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 104 in the 'poor' and 243 in the 'moderate' category respectively. According to SAFAR, the AQI is likely to improve to poor to moderate category on March 30 and 31.

"The overall Delhi air quality is in the Poor category. Surface winds are calm and forecasted to increase gradually. An increase in coarse dust contribution in suspended particles is expected. AQI is likely to stay in the Poor category for the next 48 hrs. High winds and better ventilation are forecasted from 30th March onwards," it said in its bulletin. As per government agencies, an AQI within the range of 0-5 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor' and 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is considered 'severe'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDUULE

National news schedule for Monday, March 29 Coronavirus and vaccine updates NATIONAL -Holi greetings by leaders and other related stories NCR -Stories related to violation of COVID-19 norms -Story on farmers protest on Holi NORTH -Holi-rela...

WRAPUP 1-More Myanmar violence reported as activists seek help from ethnic groups

Myanmar security forces killed an anti-coup protester and wounded a toddler in fresh violence overnight, media reported on Monday, as activists called on armed ethnic groups in the diverse nation to back their struggle against military rule...

BJP MLA 'thrashed by farmers' in Punjab's Muktsar

A BJP MLA in Punjab was allegedly thrashed and his shirt torn off by a group of farmers at Malout in Muktsar district on Saturday, police said.Abohar MLA Arun Narang had gone to Malout to address a press conference, which was strongly oppos...

Renesas says damage from fire at chip factory worse than first thought

Renesas Electronics Corp now believes damage from a fire at its chip-making plant in northeast Japan was more extensive than first thought, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.The company had initially said 11 machines were damaged in a fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021