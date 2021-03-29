Left Menu

10 students test positive for COVID-19 at IIT Bhubaneswar, arrival for next batch postponed

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has postponed the arrival of the next batch of students scheduled for April 4 after 10 students tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 29-03-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 09:02 IST
10 students test positive for COVID-19 at IIT Bhubaneswar, arrival for next batch postponed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has postponed the arrival of the next batch of students scheduled for April 4 after 10 students tested positive for COVID-19. "All 10 students are now in the isolation centre of the institute and are being taken care of. In view of the positive cases upon entry, the Institute postponed the arrival of the next batch of students scheduled for April 4, 2021," IIT said in a statement on Sunday.

The institute, in the statement, further said that so far, the campus has been COVID free except for five cases in September 2020 and now some in the isolated quarantine center. The students were being brought to the campus in a phase-wise process and so far about 50 per cent of senior undergraduate and postgraduate students are on campus with 100 per cent of research students.

IIT Bhubaneswar has also made the RT-PCR test and 15 days quarantining mandatory for all students who are returning to campus from across the country. "During the quarantining period, the student health is monitored and food is delivered in the isolated room of a student. While in the first three batches, there was not even a single COVID case reported, in the fourth batch that arrived at the quarantine center of the institute during 20-22 of this month, three students' test reports with COVID-19 positive status were received late after arrival.

All in the entire floor of the quarantine center were tested and seven more students (mainly because of traveling/contacting the first three) were found positive." According to the state government's health department website, Odisha currently has 1,650 active Covid-19 cases. The state's cumulative case count is 3,40,194. 3,36,571 people have recovered and its Covid death toll is at 1,920. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDUULE

National news schedule for Monday, March 29 Coronavirus and vaccine updates NATIONAL -Holi greetings by leaders and other related stories NCR -Stories related to violation of COVID-19 norms -Story on farmers protest on Holi NORTH -Holi-rela...

WRAPUP 1-More Myanmar violence reported as activists seek help from ethnic groups

Myanmar security forces killed an anti-coup protester and wounded a toddler in fresh violence overnight, media reported on Monday, as activists called on armed ethnic groups in the diverse nation to back their struggle against military rule...

BJP MLA 'thrashed by farmers' in Punjab's Muktsar

A BJP MLA in Punjab was allegedly thrashed and his shirt torn off by a group of farmers at Malout in Muktsar district on Saturday, police said.Abohar MLA Arun Narang had gone to Malout to address a press conference, which was strongly oppos...

Renesas says damage from fire at chip factory worse than first thought

Renesas Electronics Corp now believes damage from a fire at its chip-making plant in northeast Japan was more extensive than first thought, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.The company had initially said 11 machines were damaged in a fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021