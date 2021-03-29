President Kovind extends Holi wishes, hopes festival will strengthen spirit of nationalism

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday extended wishes to all the citizens of the country on the occasion of Holi and hoped the festival will strengthen the spirit of nationalism among the people. "Greetings to all fellow citizens on Holi. The festival of colours, Holi, is a festival of social harmony which brings about joy, delight and hope in the lives of people. May this festival further strengthen the spirit of nationalism which is integral to our cultural diversity," President Kovind tweeted.

President Kovind is currently hospitalised at AIIMS Delhi and will undergo a bypass procedure expected to be performed on Tuesday morning. Last Friday, the President had visited the Army's Research and Referral Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. Later on Saturday afternoon, he was shifted to the AIIMS. Meanwhile, several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have also extended greetings to countrymen on Holi and wished that the festival infuses "new vigour and energy" in the lives of people.

"Wishing you all a very happy Holi. This festival of joy, happiness, laughter and glee should infuse new vigour and new energy into everyone's life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi. Public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

