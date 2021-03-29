Left Menu

West Bengal: Seven injured after miscreants attack colony residents in North 24 Parganas

Seven people were injured after a group of miscreants allegedly attacked the residents of Shyam Nagar Netaji Nagar colony area here on Sunday, following which an enraged mob set fire to the house belonging to a relative of one of the attackers.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-03-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 09:37 IST
People try to douse fire at a house in North 24 Parganas. Image Credit: ANI

Seven people were injured after a group of miscreants allegedly attacked the residents of Shyam Nagar Netaji Nagar colony area here on Sunday, following which an enraged mob set fire to the house belonging to a relative of one of the attackers. According to local people, the miscreants used to daily extort money from the people and frequently engaged in violence to threaten the residents. As most families in the area had gone out on the occasion of Holi, the main accused, known by locals as Jiten Goladar, came to the area with several of his men and started firing rounds and hurling bombs.

Among the injured, Supen Biswas, a mason, was seriously hurt as he was shot in the hand and was hit in the head with the butt of a revolver after he tried to stop Jiten, while bricks were hurled at his wife and brother. The incident sent a wave of panic in the area. Speaking to the media, Ruma Biswas, Supen's wife, said: "The conflict is related to our club committee. The miscreants used to threaten people and occupy territories. He (Jiten) has a lot of our committee's money... He and his men come at night and fire guns and hurl bombs. The new members of our community had built a temple, which he did not like. He has already declared that he will 'finish' the people involved in creating the temple and in the committee."

Mentioning that her husband and brother-in-law were also in the committee, Ruma said the attackers, named Kishan and Somnath, aimed for Supen's torso, but shot his hand instead. She also alleged that the miscreants were from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The injured have been admitted to Bhatpara State General Hospital for treatment.

Another woman said that the children were becoming the prime targets of such frequent attacks in the area. A barely conscious Supen later informed that the attackers had taken at least Rs 8-9 lakh from the club committee, while his wife Ruma accused the police of inaction.

Following the incident, an enraged mob went to a house belonging to a relative of Jiten, and set his home ablaze. Though people in the area tried to douse the fire, the house was completely gutted. A fire brigade had to be called in to douse the fire. (ANI)

