Video appears to show Ever Given's stern swung towards canal bank- social media

Video appears to show Ever Given's stern swung towards canal bank- social mediaReuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-03-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 09:56 IST
A video posted on Facebook early on Monday appeared to show the stern of the container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal swung towards the canal bank, opening space in the channel.
The video showed tug boats moving around the Ever Given container ship and voices could be heard shouting in celebration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
