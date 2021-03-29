Equity, forex, bullion and commodity markets will be closed on Monday on account of Holi.

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
Taiwans air force is no longer scrambling each time Chinese aircraft encroach on its air defense identification zone but tracks the intruders with ground-based missiles instead to help save resources, a senior official said on Monday. Taiwa...
The Delhi Police on Monday said patrolling has been increased and strict action will be taken against those who do not follow coronavirus guidelines issued in view of Holi.Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Di...
The Congress has filed a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP chief J P Nadda, state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and eight leading newspapers for camouflaging an advertisement as news predicting the partys ...
German exporters are increasingly optimistic to benefit from a pick-up in economic growth in Asia and the United States, a survey by the Ifo economic institute showed on Monday.Their expectations rose to 24.9 points in March, the highest va...