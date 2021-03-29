Left Menu

Tourists feel Puducherry has tremendous potential to become tourism hub

Puducherry has emerged as a favourite tourist destination in the southern part of India, thanks to its unique style of historical buildings, pristine beaches, and landscape. But many tourists of the union territory feel if certain things get better, it can become a week-long destination.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 29-03-2021 10:55 IST
Visuals of the French colony. . Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry has emerged as a favourite tourist destination in the southern part of India, thanks to its unique style of historical buildings, pristine beaches, and landscape. But many tourists of the union territory feel if certain things get better, it can become a week-long destination. A tourist in Puducherry, Aditya Mahajan thinks that more availability of local transport to general people will boost the tourism sector in the union territory. "If it is that is done then Puducherry is a very good place to come anytime and any season and I think visitors will enjoy more," he added.

Another tourist Madhubani, who came from Pune, said, "It's extremely picturesque, perfect for my social media posts. The best part of Puducherry is that the buildings here are so different from the usual ones seen in other parts of India. They resemble buildings of foreign countries. The cafes are beautiful, the streets are beautiful, everything is so colourful and the mood gets better after visiting this place." However, she also raised the issue of public transport and is expecting good intra-city transportation to travel in the city to explore the tourist spots.

In addition to that, the tourists are expecting cleanliness and hygiene at the beaches. Few other foodie tourists expected the promotion of street foods. Puducherry is one of the most tourist-visited spots in the country. Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6 and the national political parties in their manifesto have promised to give a special focus to tourism development. (ANI)

