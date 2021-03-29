Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies slip as improving U.S. outlook lifts dollar

Emerging market currencies slipped on Monday to hover near three-week lows as an improving U.S. economic outlook lifted demand for the dollar, while the Turkish lira bounced after closing its worst week since 2018 in the previous session. The lira was up about 0.7% at 8.08 against the dollar as Sahap Kavcioglu, the new central bank governor who was appointed in a shock overhaul this month, played down "prejudiced" expectations of an interest rate cut in April or the following months.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 13:30 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies slip as improving U.S. outlook lifts dollar
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Emerging market currencies slipped on Monday to hover near three-week lows as an improving U.S. economic outlook lifted demand for the dollar, while the Turkish lira bounced after closing its worst week since 2018 in the previous session.

The lira was up about 0.7% at 8.08 against the dollar as Sahap Kavcioglu, the new central bank governor who was appointed in a shock overhaul this month, played down "prejudiced" expectations of an interest rate cut in April or the following months. The currency crashed 10% last week after Kavcioglu's appointment raised fears of a reversal of a series of interest rate hikes since November that had revived the currency amid concerns of Turkey's depleting forex reserves and high inflation.

"We expect inflationary pressures to remain elevated in the coming months and do not see scope for an interest rate cut," Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank economists Monica Malik and Thirumalai Nagesh wrote in a research report. "However, given the political influence in (central bank) decision-making, a rate cut cannot be ruled out."

The MSCI index of emerging market currencies eased about 0.2% and was nearing its lowest level since early March. High-yielding currencies in the developing world have come under pressure this month from rising U.S. bond yields, which have surged on expectations of higher inflation and have pushed up demand for the dollar. A slower-than-expected recovery in Europe has also dampened risk sentiment.

"We are still holding on to a bearish dollar scenario for later in the year, but we probably need to see bond markets settle down and Europe start to play its part in the global recovery before the dollar starts to soften again," said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING. The Russian rouble eased slightly to head towards 76 versus the dollar due to falling oil prices and the lingering threat of U.S. sanctions against Moscow, while South Africa's rand reversed early losses to gain about 0.3%.

A basket of emerging market stocks rose about 0.1% after ending Friday with its second straight weekly decline. Turkey's stock index rose about 0.6%. Borsa Istanbul said the uptick rule on short sales would be extended through Monday, as it sought to stabilize stock markets that slumped nearly 10% last week following the central bank shake-up.

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed the head of the constitutional court, who opposed some anti-corruption reforms, calling his actions a threat to national security, Zelenskiy's office said on Saturday. All eyes will also be on index provider FTSE Russell, which is expected to give the final sign-off on including Chinese government bonds (CGBs) in its World Government Bond Index on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Ashwin, Axar, Hetmyer assemble at Delhi Capitals' team hotel in Mumbai

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Axar Patel and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer assembled at Delhi Capitals team hotel in Mumbai on Monday ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League. The players will be in quarantine for one ...

Increase in balances in accounts of 3 J-K depts due to improper planning, other factors: CAG

There was an increase in accumulated balances in 1,138 bank accounts of three departments in Jammu and Kashmir between 2014 and 2019 due to factors such as improper planning and undisbursed funds for relief or compensation to victims of mil...

BJP worker's mother succumbs to injuries sustained in 'TMC attack' in Bengal

The BJP on Monday claimed that an 82-year-old woman, a party workers mother, succumbed to her injuries sustained during an attack by Trinamool Congress supporters in Nimta area of West Bengals North 24 Parganas district last month.BJP worke...

Hong Kong stocks flat as tech retreat offsets China industrials' earnings cheer

Hong Kong shares ended flat on Monday, as a retreat in IT stocks offset gains for energy firms, after Chinese industrial firms posted upbeat annual earnings. The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 28,338.30, while the China Enterprises Index ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021