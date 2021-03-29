Left Menu

Lebanese parliament approves $200 mln loan for power generation

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 29-03-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:30 IST
Lebanese parliament approves $200 mln loan for power generation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lebanon's parliament on Monday approved a $200 mln loan to be allocated for fuel imports for power generation.

The assembly approved the loan after the energy ministry had said there were no more funds beyond March for the electricity company.

The Zahrani power plant, one of Lebanon's four main electricity producers, has shut down after its fuel ran out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Sandwich wrapper wrecked Alonso's comeback race

Fernando Alonsos Renault-owned Alpine team have blamed a discarded sandwich wrapper for wrecking the double world champions Formula One comeback race in Bahrain on Sunday. The Spaniard retired from his first race since 2018 after the cars r...

Richest Czech man among 5 killed in Alaska helicopter crash

A contracted helicopter carrying guides and guests from a lodge on a heli-skiing trip in Alaskas backcountry crashed, killing the pilot and four others, including the Czech Republics richest man.The only other person on board was in serious...

Philippine daily COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 for 1st time

Manila Philippines, March 29 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH reported on Monday 10,016 new COVID-19 infections, the highest ever daily tally since the outbreak began in January last year, raising the nationwide count in t...

Ship backlogs from Suez chaos could take months to clear, container lines say

The stranding of a container ship in the Suez Canal has created disruptions in the global shipping industry that could take weeks and possibly months to clear, top container shipping lines said.Around 30 of the worlds shipping container vol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021