Lebanese parliament approves $200 mln loan for power generation

Lebanon's parliament on Monday approved a $200 mln loan to be allocated for fuel imports for power generation.

The assembly approved the loan after the energy ministry had said there were no more funds beyond March for the electricity company.

The Zahrani power plant, one of Lebanon's four main electricity producers, has shut down after its fuel ran out.

