J-K: Councillor, policeman killed in Sopore terrorist attack
A councilor and a policeman were killed in a terrorist attack in the area of Jammu and Kashmir''s Baramulla district on Monday.ANI | Baramulla(Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-03-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:47 IST
A councilor and a policeman were killed in a terrorist attack in the area of Jammu and Kashmir''s Baramulla district on Monday. According to Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar, "A councilor Riyaz Ahmad and one policeman Shafqat Ahmad had died in Sopore terrorist attack."
Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "Terrorists fired at Municipal Office Sopore. In this terror incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad and councilor Riyaz Ahmad died." The forces have been deployed in the area following an attack. Another councilor Shams-ud-din Peer has sustained serious injuries in the attack. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
