Left Menu

Shell to link executive pay more closely to group's climate performance

Royal Dutch Shell has proposed linking its directors' pay more closely to the group's climate performance and severing the link between bonuses and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production volumes, it said on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:57 IST
Shell to link executive pay more closely to group's climate performance
Image Credit: Twitter(@Shell)

Royal Dutch Shell has proposed linking its directors' pay more closely to the group's climate performance and severing the link between bonuses and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production volumes, it said on Monday. The weighting of Shell's energy transition performance on its targeted path to net zero emissions by 2050 would double to 20% of the directors' long-term incentive plan calculation if shareholders vote for the plan at a meeting on May 18.

This places Shell's efforts to curb its planet-warming emissions on an equal footing with financial metrics such as free cash flow generation when it comes to remunerating directors in Shell shares. The weighting of the energy transition metric to calculate directors' bonuses would increase to 15% from 10% under the changes.

Shell, which paid its Chief Executive Ben van Beurden no bonus in 2020, also proposed not to raise his salary in 2021. Shell said its carbon emissions peaked in 2018 at around 1.7 billion tonnes, including greenhouse gases from oil and gas products Shell did not produce itself but sold to its customers. Other oil majors such as BP exclude such emissions from their climate reporting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MUFG, Sumitomo face climate votes at AGMs as activism grows in Japan

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japans biggest bank, and Sumitomo Corp, one of the countrys largest trading houses, are being targeted with climate resolutions from activist shareholders at their annual shareholder meetings. Shareholders at...

AP Exclusive: WHO report says animals likely source of COVID

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is extremely unlikely, according to a draft copy obtained by T...

Soccer-Lewandowski ruled out of Poland's clash with England

Poland suffered a massive blow ahead of this weeks crunch World Cup qualifier away to England when striker Robert Lewandowski was ruled out because of a knee injury. Lewandowski injured his right knee just past the hour mark of Sundays vict...

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma arrives in Mumbai to join MI squad

Skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday arrived here to join the Mumbai Indians squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL 2021. India defeated England in the third ODI by seven runs on Sunday to clinch the three-match series 2-1. Rohit, the I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021