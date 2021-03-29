Suez Canal says traffic in channel resumes after stranded ship refloated

Suez Canal says traffic in channel resumes after stranded ship refloatedReuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:51 IST
The giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week was fully floated on Monday and traffic in the waterway would resume, the canal authority said in a statement.
A Reuters witness saw the ship moving and a shipping tracker and Egyptian TV showed it positioned in the centre of the canal.
Also Read: USAID provides $14.5m to prepare Egyptian university students for career
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egyptian