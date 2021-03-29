Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 2,279 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 2,279 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin on Monday morning.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-03-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 20:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu reported 2,279 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin on Monday morning. With the fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 8,81,752. The state also recorded 14 deaths in the said period, taking the death toll to 12,684, the department said.

While 1,352 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, there are still 13,983 active COVID cases in Tamil Nadu. The total COVID recoveries in the state stand at 8,55,085. (ANI)

