Mexico president says constitutional energy reform not preferred option

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his government will be not be carrying out a constitutional reform of energy laws provided it is not necessary, and he reiterated his pledge to respect existing contracts in the industry.

Lopez Obrador was responding to questions at a regular news conference about a bill he has sent to Congress that could enable the government to suspend permits in the oil industry.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)