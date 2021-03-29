Mexico president says constitutional energy reform not preferred option

Mexico president says constitutional energy reform not preferred optionReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 29-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 20:38 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his government will be not be carrying out a constitutional reform of energy laws provided it is not necessary, and he reiterated his pledge to respect existing contracts in the industry.
Lopez Obrador was responding to questions at a regular news conference about a bill he has sent to Congress that could enable the government to suspend permits in the oil industry.
