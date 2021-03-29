Left Menu

Maharashtra reports 31,643 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths in last 24 hrs

Maharashtra reported 31,643 new COVID-19 cases, 20,854 recoveries and 102 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health department on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported 31,643 new COVID-19 cases, 20,854 recoveries and 102 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health department on Monday. The total cases reached 27,45,518 including 23,53,307 recoveries and the death toll reached 54,283. At present, there are 3,36,584 active coronavirus cases in the state.

The case fatality rate (CFR) in Maharashtra is at 1.98 per cent while the recovery rate is 85.71 per cent. As many as 5,888 new COVID-19 cases were found in Mumbai while 3,561 patients were discharged today. The recovery rate in Mumbai is 85 per cent.

Nagpur reported 3177 new COVID-19 cases, 2600 recoveries and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the district surged to 2,21,997 including 1,78,713 recoveries and 4,986 deaths. There are 38,298 active cases in Nagpur. According to the health ministry, India registered 68,020 new cases in the last 24 hours, out of which Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 40,414, followed by Karnataka with 3,082 while Punjab reported 2,870 new cases.

With 3,27,241 active cases in Maharashtra, the state is the worst-affected in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

