NCB Mumbai recovers 200 grams of drugs from Nigerian national
Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intercepted a Nigerian national and recovered 200 grams of drugs from the Kharghar area of the city.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 22:57 IST
Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intercepted a Nigerian national and recovered 200 grams of drugs from the Kharghar area of the city.
According to a press release issued by NCB Mumbai in its continuous operations against drug suppliers and peddlers, on specific input, intercepted a Nigerian national namely Kenneth Ezi, and recovered 200 grams Mephedrone on March 28 near Sector 32, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.
"NCB Mumbai searched the Semi-Forest area near Sector 32, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, and intercepted the accused after chasing approx two kilometers by foot. During a personal search of Ezi, 200 grams of Mephedrone was found in his possession. NCB Mumbai registered the case in crime No 29/2021. It is humbly submitted that NCB, Mumbai registered four cases in the last 24 hours," the press release stated. (ANI)
