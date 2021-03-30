Left Menu

Saudi wants OPEC+ to extend oil cuts into May-June -source

Saudi Arabia is prepared to support extending oil cuts by OPEC and allies into May and June and is also ready to extend its own voluntary cuts to boost oil prices amid a new wave of coronavirus lockdowns, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 04:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 04:02 IST
Saudi wants OPEC+ to extend oil cuts into May-June -source

Saudi Arabia is prepared to support extending oil cuts by OPEC and allies into May and June and is also ready to extend its own voluntary cuts to boost oil prices amid a new wave of coronavirus lockdowns, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday. With oil prices making steady gains earlier this year, OPEC and allies, known as OPEC+, had hoped to ease output cuts.

But last week four OPEC+ sources told Reuters a fresh wave of lockdowns would most likely encourage the group to extend cuts into May when it meets on Thursday. On Monday, the source said Saudi Arabia was keen to extend cuts into June.

"They don't see demand as yet strong enough and want to prevent prices from falling," the source said. The Saudi energy ministry did not respond to a request for comment. The cuts involve OPEC led by Saudi Arabia as well as non-OPEC producers led by Russia. Together their cuts currently stand at just over 7 million barrels per day plus an additional 1 million bpd voluntary reduction by Saudi Arabia.

Last year, cuts touched a record 9.7 million bpd, or about 10% of world output. OPEC+ had already surprised the market on March 4 by deciding to hold output broadly steady. Russia and Kazakhstan were allowed to slightly raise production.

A source familiar with Russia's thinking said on Monday Moscow would support extending cuts again while seeking a new small output hike for itself. Industry benchmark Brent crude futures, which this month reached their highest since before the pandemic at $71 a barrel, have since fallen to about $65.

Another reason for caution is rising Iranian oil exports, which have also weighed on prices. Iran has managed to boost shipments in recent months despite U.S. sanctions. (Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; Eurovision Song Contest and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Soccer-Reaction to announcement that Aguero will leave Manchester City

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday. Following are some reactions to the newsFORMER MANCHESTER CITY DEFENDER MICAH RICHAR...

Saudi wants OPEC+ to extend oil cuts into May-June -source

Saudi Arabia is prepared to support extending oil cuts by OPEC and allies into May and June and is also ready to extend its own voluntary cuts to boost oil prices amid a new wave of coronavirus lockdowns, a source briefed on the matter said...

Cricket-Brathwaite 99 not out as Windies close on 287-7

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite led from the front on Monday as he scored an unbeaten 99 to help the West Indies to 287-7 at close on the first day of the second test against Sri Lanka. An unbeaten 65-run partnership with Rahkeem Cornwall handed ...

All members of S.Africa's ANC charged with corruption must step aside or face suspension -Ramaphosa

All members of South Africas governing African National Congress ANC party who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes must step aside within 30 days, or else face suspension, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. Alle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021