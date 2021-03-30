Left Menu

India can hold electricity-sector emissions by increasing clean power capacity: report

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 06:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 06:34 IST
India can hold electricity-sector emissions by increasing clean power capacity: report

India can hold its greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector at 2018 levels by increasing its clean power capacity, according to a Berkeley Lab-led team of researchers.

A new study recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences from researchers at Berkeley Lab, University of California, Santa Barbara, and University of California, Berkeley, shows India can aim even higher with its renewable energy goals.

''By increasing its clean power capacity from the current target of 450 gigawatts within the next decade to 600 gigawatts, the nation can hold its greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector at 2018 levels while nearly doubling the supply of electricity to meet economic development needs,'' according to a statement on Monday.

The costs, the researchers demonstrated, would be comparable to those of a fossil fuel-dominated grid, the report said, noting that India had set ambitious targets for renewable power, with plans to quintuple its current wind and solar energy capacity by 2030.

India's transition away from fossil fuels will have a significant impact on global climate efforts since it is the world's third-largest greenhouse gas emitter, although its per capita emissions are below the global average, it said.

''We found that high renewable energy targets can be cost-effective for India, thanks to falling prices,'' UC Santa Barbara assistant professor and Berkeley Lab faculty scientist Ranjit Deshmukh said. ''The key to achieving the lowest costs lies in finding the right mix on the electric grid.'' Using computer models, the research team, which also included Duncan Callaway of UC Berkeley, examined the electricity and carbon mitigation costs needed to reliably operate India's grid in 2030 for a variety of wind and solar targets.

Under current goals, two-thirds of India's added renewable electricity would come from solar and the rest from wind. But because of India's weather and electricity demand patterns, a target that leans more heavily on wind power will lead to lower costs, the study found.

India will still need resources to meet electricity demand during times when both sun and wind levels are too low, the researchers noted.

''Costs for energy storage on the grid are falling rapidly, making it a viable option in the near term,'' said Amol Phadke, a Berkeley Lab staff scientist. ''To avoid investments in new coal power plants, deploying battery storage will be essential.'' PTI LKJ HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; Eurovision Song Contest and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Queensland warns of more COVID-19 cases, Easter travel plans in disarray

Australia reported eight new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in Queensland on Tuesday and authorities warned more could emerge as the state scrambles to quash an outbreak linked to the highly contagious UK variant of the coronavirus. The ne...

Bolsonaro forced into Cabinet shuffle, changes top diplomat

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has reshuffled his Cabinet amid intense pressure to change his foreign relations minister whose tenure has been characterised by an anti-globalism bent that made him a lightning rod for critics.In addition...

Rugby-Australia women's sevens coach puts hand up for Waratahs job

John Manenti, coach of the Australian womens rugby sevens side, has put his hand up for the New South Wales Waratahs job after the Tokyo Olympics, Australian media reported. The winless Waratahs sacked head coach Rob Penney on Sunday after ...

India can hold electricity-sector emissions by increasing clean power capacity: report

India can hold its greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector at 2018 levels by increasing its clean power capacity, according to a Berkeley Lab-led team of researchers.A new study recently published in the Proceedings of the Nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021