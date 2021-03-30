Maharashtra: Four cops injured in clash at Nanded Gurudwara
Four police personnel were injured when some Sikh youth broke the gates of a gurudwara in Nanded and allegedly attacked them after permission for 'Hola Mohalla' tradition was denied due to COVID-19.ANI | Nanded (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-03-2021 08:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 08:24 IST
Four police personnel were injured when some Sikh youth broke the gates of a gurudwara in Nanded and allegedly attacked them after permission for 'Hola Mohalla' tradition was denied due to COVID-19.
SP Vinod Shivade said, "Permission for Hola Mohalla (Halla Bol) wasn't granted due to COVID-19. Gurudwara committee was informed and they'd said that they would do it inside Gurudwara."
"The committee had said they'll do it inside Gurudwara premises itself. But around 4 pm when Nishan Sahib was brought to the gate, they started arguing and 300-400 youth broke the gate and marched outside. Four police personnel were injured and vehicles were damaged. An FIR has been registered and a probe is on," SP added. (ANI)
