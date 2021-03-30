Goa reports 128 new COVID-19 cases

Goa reported 128 new COVID-19 cases, 101 recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total cases of COVID-19 in the state so far has reached 57,712. Total recoveries are 55,455, while the death toll is 828.

The active cases in the state are 1,429. The recovery rate in the state is 96.09 per cent. (ANI)

