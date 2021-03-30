Goa reports 128 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

Goa reported 128 new COVID-19 cases, 101 recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 30-03-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 08:28 IST
The total cases of COVID-19 in the state so far has reached 57,712. Total recoveries are 55,455, while the death toll is 828.

The active cases in the state are 1,429. The recovery rate in the state is 96.09 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

