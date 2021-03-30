Left Menu

Preliminary investigation indicates involvement of LeT terrorist in Sopore attack: Police

Preliminary investigation indicates that a local terrorist Mudasir Pandit of proscribed terror outfit LeT and a foreign terrorist are involved in the Sopore terror attack, police said on Monday.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a local terrorist Mudasir Pandit of proscribed terror outfit LeT and a foreign terrorist are involved in the Sopore terror attack, police said on Monday. On March 29, at about 1310 hours Sopore Police received information about a terror crime incident near SDH Sopore where terrorists had attacked municipal councillors. Senior police and CAPF officers along with their teams immediately reached at the terror crime spot, as per a statement from Jammu and Kashmir police.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon the Municipal Councillors near Lone Building opposite SDH Sopore resulting in injuries to two Municipal Councillors namely Reyaz Ahmad Pir and Shams-ud-din Pir and a police personnel namely Shafqat Nazir. However, among the injured Councillor Reyaz Ahmad and police personnel Shafqat Ahmad succumbed to their injuries and attained martyrdom. Meanwhile, another injured councillor has been shifted to hospital for treatment of his injuries," police said. It is pertinent to mention that post terror attack, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar-IPS visited PD Sopore and inspected the scene of terror crime. Thereafter, he chaired a security review meeting with Commander 5-Sector RR, DIG CRPF and SSP Sopore.

The main focus of meeting was today's (Monday) attack by the terrorists in Sopore Town and the necessary security measures to be taken to counter such terrorist attacks. While interacting with the officers, the IGP Kashmir urged upon the participating officers that it is of crucial importance to enhance security of vulnerable persons and to take all necessary measures to thwart away the nefarious designs of terrorists. "Preliminary investigation indicates that a local terrorist Mudasir Pandit of proscribed terror outfit LeT along with a foreign terrorist are involved in the said attack. However, further investigations are rigorously going on. IGP Kashmir also took serious note of the poor and inappropriate retaliation by the PSOs of protected persons present on spot and directed SSP Sopore to put four PSOs under suspension," the statement read.

"Later on, in order to pay honour and respect to these martyrs, a wreath lying ceremony was held at DPL Sopore where floral tributes were paid to the martyrs. Senior officers of Police/SF laid floral wreath on the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to the martyrs," it read. Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Cordon and search operation at various locations is going on to nab the assailants. (ANI)

