Man kills wife in Ludhiana, flees with his child
A woman was killed allegedly by her husband in Ludhiana.ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 30-03-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 08:32 IST
"Neighbours said that the accused along with a few others were present in the house. After the incident, the accused fled away with his child. The search is on. Investigation is underway," said SP Gurpreet Singh on Monday.
As per the police, the accused was drunk and strangled the 21-year-old woman to death. (ANI)