Jharkhand BJP seeks FIR against Cong MLA over breach of COVID-19 norms on Holi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded an FIR against Jharkhand's Barkagaon MLA Amba Prasad for violating COVID-19 guidelines on Holi put forth by the state.

ANI | Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) | Updated: 30-03-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 08:36 IST
BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo . Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded an FIR against Jharkhand's Barkagaon MLA Amba Prasad for violating COVID-19 guidelines on Holi put forth by the state. "The state government itself had put a ban on celebrating Holi publically due to surge in COVID-19 cases. But when a Congress MLA, who is in the coalition with the government, celebrates Holi publically in the presence of hundreds of people, no action is being taken by the administration. This shows that the double standards," BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo, while speaking to ANI over the phone, said.

"If a common person or an Opposition leader violates the guidelines, they always take action," he added. In a video posted on Prasad's Twitter handle, a gathering of the crowd and the MLA breaking the earthen pot (Matka) were seen.

Caption with the video, written in Hindi, reads, "Taking forward the tradition set up by my father Shri Yogendra Sav, celebrated Holi at my village Pahra with villagers by breaking the earthen pot." On March 26, the Jharkhand government had issued guidelines prohibiting congregations and celebration of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, Ramnavami, Easter, etc. at public places in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

