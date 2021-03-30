Explosion in under-construction building in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas
An explosion took place at a house in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Monday.
The incident happened in an under-construction building near Bhatpara Police Station, a local said.
As seen in the visuals, police have cordoned off the area. Further investigation is on. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
