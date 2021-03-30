Top Chinese parliament body approves HK election reform plan - HK politician
The number of directly elected representatives to the city's legislatures will fall to 20 from 35 as part of the reforms, Tam added.Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-03-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 10:47 IST
The top decision-making body of the Chinese parliament on Tuesday unanimously approved a new electoral system reform plan, a senior Hong Kong politician who works with China's parliament on matters relating to Hong Kong's mini-constitution told Reuters.
Maria Tam said Hong Kong's election committee, in charge of selecting the city's chief executive, will also pick 40 representatives of the city's legislature as part of the reforms approved by the National People's Congress Standing Committee. The number of directly elected representatives to the city's legislatures will fall to 20 from 35 as part of the reforms, Tam added. The size of the legislature will increase to 90 from 70 currently.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- Chinese
- Hong Kong's
- China
ALSO READ
China stocks fall as policy tightening worries persist; Hong Kong up
Hong Kong activists say democracy fight to continue abroad
Hong Kong stocks end higher on upbeat China factory activity data
Hong Kong widens vaccine scheme to people over 30, domestic helpers
Hong Kong's tough COVID-19 rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces