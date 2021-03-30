Left Menu

Now is the time to teach 'bharatiyata' in Kashmir: BJP leader

Following the Jammu and Kashmir government's order to hoist the national flag at all government buildings, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta has said the earlier the union territory didn't have a single man who hailed 'Mother India' and that now is the time to teach "bharatiyata" in the region.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-03-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 11:06 IST
Now is the time to teach 'bharatiyata' in Kashmir: BJP leader
BJP leader Kavinder Gupta. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Following the Jammu and Kashmir government's order to hoist the national flag at all government buildings, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta has said the earlier the union territory didn't have a single man who hailed 'Mother India' and that now is the time to teach "bharatiyata" in the region. Speaking to ANI, Gupta also said that following the abrogation of Article 370, the incidents of shutdown and stone-pelting have stopped in Jammu and Kashmir.

"After Article 370 repeal, shutdowns and incidents of stone-pelting have stopped. Now we need to teach bharatiyata. The Indian flag is our pride and it's wrong if it isn't hoisted in Kashmir. The concept of the state flag has ended now." "It is unfortunate that we couldn't find a single man there (in Kashmir) who hails Mother India even after spending crores of rupees in the last 70 years. But the situation has changed now," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has directed the district officers of the union territory to ensure that the national flag is hoisted on all government buildings and establishments under their jurisdiction. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag on Friday issued a circular that mandated hoisting of the national flag on all government buildings and offices across the district within 15 days positively.

The office of DC Anantnag said that it has been impressed upon all-district, sectoral, tehsil, and block-level officers to ensure compliance. "The government of India, to bring awareness amongst the people and also in the organizations or agencies of the government, in regard to laws, practices, and conventions that apply to the display of the national flag, has defined a Flag Code of India, 2002," said the circular issued by DC.

According to the circular, in pursuance of part III of the Code, it is impressed upon all District or Pectoral Heads or Tehsil or Block level officers to ensure that national flag is flown on all government offices buildings across the district within 15 days positively. The circular directed district heads to submit the information related to hoisting, on a daily basis in a format that included the name of the district, the total number of official buildings in the district, number of national flags hoisted as on date, and the percentage of completion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Whitehat Jr partners EnduroSat to offer students learning opportunities related to space

Ed-tech firm WhiteHat Jr on Tuesday announced a collaborative partnership with satellite company EnduroSat, a move that will facilitate applied science opportunities for students.The collaboration between WhiteHat Jr and EnduroSat will faci...

China approves changes to Hong Kong election laws

Chinas top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kongs constitution on Tuesday that will give Beijing more control over the make-up of the citys legislature. The Standing Committee of the National Peoples Congress passed the amendments on...

New OxygenOS update rolling out for OnePlus 8T; brings lots of fixes

The OnePlus 8T has started receiving a new OxygenOS update in India, Europe and North America. The new over-the-air update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.8.12 in IN and EU region, while it is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.8.11 in the NA region.Th...

Easier to adjust to SA conditions when playing white-ball cricket: Misbah

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that it is easier to adjust to conditions in South Africa when one is playing white-ball cricket as compared to the longest format of the game. Pakistan is slated to square off against South Africa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021