Snow clearance operations underway on J-K's Mughal Road

Snow-clearing operations were underway on the Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Tuesday.

The roads here have been covered with a thick layer of snow and the clearing operations are in process, using heavy machinery such as JCB.

Advertisement

The Mughal Road connects south Kashmir's Shopian district to Rajouri and Poonch districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)