Snow clearance operations underway on J-K's Mughal Road
Snow-clearing operations were underway on the Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Tuesday.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-03-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 11:23 IST
The roads here have been covered with a thick layer of snow and the clearing operations are in process, using heavy machinery such as JCB.
The Mughal Road connects south Kashmir's Shopian district to Rajouri and Poonch districts. (ANI)
