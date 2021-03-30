Fire breaks out at seven clothes shop in Mumbai

A fire broke out at seven clothes stores in Goregaon West of Mumbai on Tuesday. Four fire tenders and four water tankers are present at the spot.

Fire fighting operations are underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

