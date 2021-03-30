Nexcharge all set to light up Delhi with India's first Grid-connected Li-ion battery-based Community Energy Storage System (CESS)

- Exide Leclanche Energy Pvt. Ltd. brand is an exclusive JV in India between Exide Industries Limited and Leclanché, Switzerland - The 0.52 Megawatt hour grid-connected system, set up in collaboration with Tata Power DDL will provide the path for wider adoption of grid-scale energy storage technology across India NEW DELHI, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exide Leclanche's Nexcharge in collaboration with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) today inaugurated India's first Grid Connected Li-ion battery-based Community Energy Storage System at Rani Bagh, Delhi. The 0.52 MWh Battery energy storage system at TPDDL's Rani Bagh substation will provide peak shaving, var compensation, and deviation settlement mechanism based on frequency response at substation level with power backup to preferential consumers in case of a grid outage.

Exide Leclanche Energy Pvt. Ltd. brand is an exclusive joint venture in India between Exide Industries Limited, the country's largest-selling battery company, and Leclanché SA, the Swiss large-format lithium-ion cell conglomerate executed the project; utilizing a Global Project Team approach wherein teams from US, Europe, and India collaborated towards the project. The 0.52-Megawatt hour grid-connected system owned by Exide Industries Limited and Leclanché SA will provide the path for wider adoption of grid-scale energy storage technology across India.

Speaking about the initiative, Stefan Louis, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Technology Officer, Exide Leclanche Energy Pvt. Ltd. said, ''Battery-based energy storage (BESS) provides the agility to better integrate intermittent solar and wind energy resources into India's electric grid and ensure high-quality power for consumers. A Community Energy Storage System like this will ensure consumers get to experience better levels of stability, reliability, quality, and control. Both customers and distributors will benefit from this service. We are very happy to partner with Tata Power DDL to set up this new 0.52 MWh grid-connected system, which will pave a new path for wider adoption of grid-scale energy storage technology across India. It's another step towards all Indians accessing smart sources of energy.'' The storage facility was inaugurated by Shri Satyendar Kumar Jain, Hon. Minister of Power, PWD, Health & FW, Industries and Gurudwara Elections, Govt. of NCT of Delhi in the presence of Stefan Louis, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Technology Officer -Nexcharge and Ganesh Srinivasan - Chief Executive Officer - Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ganesh Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer - Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited said, ''We are proud to associate with Nexcharge for setting up country's first Grid Connected Community Energy Storage Systems (CESS) at the community level. This will further strengthen our network and ensure reliable and quality power supply to our consumers at all times. Instead of building a humungous infrastructure of transformers and electric equipment, CESS can be used to meet peak demand while storing surplus power. I believe wider adoption of such 'CESS' will help in balancing the load curve of discoms and make them future-ready.'' Talking about the multi-MNC joint venture to create Nexcharge, Gautam Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer, Exide Industries Limited said, ''We have long endeavored to develop alternate state-of-the-art technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and energy storage solutions as an important step in tackling the impact of climate change on the environment. Leclanché SA has proven to be an apt partner in this cause bringing superior technology, modules, and battery management systems, as well as immediate access to engineering resources to build market-ready products and solutions.'' Anil Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer - Leclanché SA further added, ''It is a huge honor that Leclanché has been chosen by Exide Industries, India's largest battery manufacturer, to partner them in their quest to help India achieve its zero-emissions goals and reduce the country's dependence on fossil fuels. We look forward to delivering the best that Leclanché SA has to offer: superior cell technologies, IP, and knowhow that combines high-quality German engineering and Swiss precision with deep experience in the design and implementation of battery storage solutions.'' Battery storage systems are emerging as a potential solution for integrating solar and wind renewables in power systems across the globe. In light of the ongoing climate change crisis, renewable and sustainable sources of energy are the need of the hour, especially when India's commitment to the contribution has been touted at 175 GW by 2022.

About Nexcharge Nexcharge, an Exide Leclanche Energy Pvt. Ltd. brand began its operations in 2018, as a Joint Venture (JV) between India's largest lead-acid storage battery manufacturers, Exide Industries Limited, and one of the leading Lithium-ion (Li-on) battery manufacturers based in Switzerland, Leclanché SA (Leclanché). Nexcharge envisions to fast-track the world's transformation towards sustainable energy solutions and aims to become the leading supplier of E-transport solutions that will power the electrification of transport in the form of efficient and reliable energy storage solutions. Nexcharge also aims to cater to the diverse segments of Industry & Utility markets with state-of-the-art products and end-to-end solutions made available through Li-ion batteries of different chemistry viz. NMC, LFP, LTO, etc. In order to fulfill its mission, Nexcharge has built the India's largest factory equipped with fully automated assembly lines of Li-ion battery packs, modules (Pouch/ Prismatic/ Cylindrical), and cell testing labs at Prantij, Sabarkantha, Gujarat. Nexcharge is also supported by a state-of-the-art, in-house R&D facility in Bangalore. A well-resourced team of engineers works to design battery packs as per the customer's requirements and offers high-quality products at competitive prices.

About Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) Tata Power Delhi Distribution is a leading power distribution company that distributes electricity to a populace of over seven million in North Delhi. The company has transformed the power distribution scene in the capital city with a record reduction in AT&C Losses and advanced technology adoption across verticals. It is a Public-Private Partnership, Joint Venture Company, between Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company, and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

For more information, please visit: www.tatapower-ddl.com About Exide Industries Limited Exide Industries Ltd is the country's largest manufacturer of lead acid storage batteries and power storage solutions provider. With seven international standard factories spread across the nation for producing batteries, the company offers one of the widest ranges of batteries for every conceivable application in automotive as well as industrial segments. To complete the entire value chain, the company has two captive lead smelting units and two UPS manufacturing facilities. Exide also has manufacturing facilities in Sri Lanka and does business globally through its subsidiaries and international affiliates.

Exide's products are sold globally, particularly in developed markets like Australia, Japan and Western Europe, under its own brand names.

Exide's strong brand pull, established in India for about a hundred years, is supplemented by its nationwide dealer network and a very strong R&D center. With the help of its collaborators – Shin Kobe and Furukawa of Japan and East Penn of the US - Exide has consistently remained at the cutting-edge of international battery technology and introduced various pioneering products and power storage solutions in the Indian and global markets.

Exide's vast product range, that includes everything from the smallest UPS batteries to the giant submarine batteries, find applications in automotive, two-wheelers, inverters, UPS, power, telecom and railways, among others. Exide is also present in the non-conventional energy business where it designs and integrates solar and wind power solutions for use in remote areas of the country.

Exide's customer list includes some of the top most international names in industries as diverse as automotive, earth moving equipment, telecom and UPS manufacturers.

With an annual total income of Rs 9920 crore (as on 31st March 2020), the company is the largest among the branded lead acid storage battery businesses in India. The company has been consistently profitable and paying dividend every single year since its inception.

For more information visit www.exideindustries.com About Leclanché Headquartered in Switzerland, Leclanché SA is a leading provider of high-quality energy storage solutions designed to accelerate our progress towards a clean energy future. Leclanché's history and heritage are rooted in over 100 years of battery and energy storage innovation and the Company is a trusted provider of energy storage solutions globally. This coupled with the Company's culture of German engineering and Swiss precision and quality, continues to make Leclanché the partner of choice for both disruptors, established companies, and governments who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. The energy transition is being driven primarily by changes in the management of our electricity networks and the electrification of transport, and these two end markets form the backbone of our strategy and business model. Leclanché is at the heart of the convergence of the electrification of transport and the changes in the distribution network. Leclanché is the only listed pure-play energy storage company in the world, organized along with three business units: stationary storage solutions, e-Transport solutions, and specialty battery systems. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9 PWR PWR

