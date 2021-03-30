Left Menu

Nexcharge, Tata Power inaugurate grid-connected community energy storage system in Delhi

A community energy storage system like this will ensure consumers get to experience better levels of stability, reliability, quality, and control, Louis added. TPDDL CEO Ganesh Srinivasan said the system would further strengthen its network and ensure a reliable and quality power supply to consumers at all times. Instead of building the humongous infrastructure of transformers and electric equipment, grid-connected community energy storage systems, CESS can be used to meet peak demand while storing surplus power, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:59 IST
Nexcharge, Tata Power inaugurate grid-connected community energy storage system in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nexcharge, a joint venture between Exide Industries and Switzerland-based Leclanche, on Tuesday, inaugurated the country's first grid-connected lithium-ion battery-based community energy storage system in Delhi in collaboration with Tata Power Delhi Distribution (TPDDL).

The 0.52 MWh battery energy storage system at TPDDL's Rani Bagh substation will provide peak shaving and deviation settlement mechanism based on frequency response at the substation level with power backup to preferential consumers in case of a grid outage.

The grid-connected system, owned by Exide Industries and Leclanche SA, will provide the path for wider adoption of grid-scale energy storage technology across India.

''Battery-based energy storage (BESS) provides the agility to better integrate intermittent solar and wind energy resources into India's electric grid and ensure high-quality power for consumers," Nexcharge Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer Stefan Louis said in a statement. A community energy storage system like this will ensure consumers get to experience better levels of stability, reliability, quality, and control, Louis added. TPDDL CEO Ganesh Srinivasan said the system would further strengthen its network and ensure a reliable and quality power supply to consumers at all times.

Instead of building the humongous infrastructure of transformers and electric equipment, grid-connected community energy storage systems (CESS) can be used to meet peak demand while storing surplus power, he said. In 2018, Exide Industries had announced the signing of a pact with Leclanche SA to set up a joint venture firm to produce lithium-ion batteries and provide energy storage systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand asks Myanmar to reduce violence after bloody weekend

Thailand has asked Myanmar to reduce violence there, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Tuesday, according to local media, after a crackdown by the military killed more than 100 civilians at the weekend.Myanmar had acknowledged the me...

Adam Wingard to direct 'Thundercats' movie

Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Wingard has been tapped by Warner Bros to helm the computer-animated adaptation of 1980s Rankin Bass animated series Thundercats. According to Deadline, the project has been developed by Ridebacks Dan Lin and ...

Lindiwe Zulu to conduct follow-up programme on GBV, youth development

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is set to conduct follow -up programme on youth development and gender-based violence and femicide GBVF in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.The two-day programme which gets underway today follows a 20...

Union Cabinet to meet on March 31

Union Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting on March 31.The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The last meeting of the Union Cabinet was held on March 16. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021