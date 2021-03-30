Nexcharge, Tata Power inaugurate grid-connected community energy storage system in Delhi

Nexcharge, a joint venture between Exide Industries and Switzerland-based Leclanche, on Tuesday, inaugurated the country's first grid-connected lithium-ion battery-based community energy storage system in Delhi in collaboration with Tata Power Delhi Distribution (TPDDL).

The 0.52 MWh battery energy storage system at TPDDL's Rani Bagh substation will provide peak shaving and deviation settlement mechanism based on frequency response at the substation level with power backup to preferential consumers in case of a grid outage.

The grid-connected system, owned by Exide Industries and Leclanche SA, will provide the path for wider adoption of grid-scale energy storage technology across India.

''Battery-based energy storage (BESS) provides the agility to better integrate intermittent solar and wind energy resources into India's electric grid and ensure high-quality power for consumers," Nexcharge Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer Stefan Louis said in a statement. A community energy storage system like this will ensure consumers get to experience better levels of stability, reliability, quality, and control, Louis added. TPDDL CEO Ganesh Srinivasan said the system would further strengthen its network and ensure a reliable and quality power supply to consumers at all times.

Instead of building the humongous infrastructure of transformers and electric equipment, grid-connected community energy storage systems (CESS) can be used to meet peak demand while storing surplus power, he said. In 2018, Exide Industries had announced the signing of a pact with Leclanche SA to set up a joint venture firm to produce lithium-ion batteries and provide energy storage systems.

