Tamil Nadu Petroproducts chalks out Rs 435 cr investment plan

Tamil Nadu Petroproducts Ltd, a member of the petrochemicals division of the AM International Group, has lined up investments worth Rs 435 crore towards ramping up production at its facilities, the company said on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Petroproducts Ltd is a three-decade-old Liner Alkaline Benzene (LAB) manufacturer and has facilities for the production of heavy chemicals and propylene oxide.

The capacity expansion includes augmentation of LAB division, revamp of caustic soda facilities, and setting up of a propylene recovery unit.

As per the capacity expansion plan, the LAB capacity would be increased to 1,45,000 TPA from the current 1,20,000 TPA at an estimated cost of Rs 240 crore.

The project would be commissioned in 24 months.

For the heavy chemical division (HCD), the company would invest Rs 165 crore to modernize the caustic soda and chlorine unit by replacing the mono-polar membrane technology with a more advanced bipolar membrane technology.

On completion, the production capacity for caustic soda would go up to 250 tonnes per day from the current 150 tonnes per day and the company expects additional revenue of about 70 percent on completion of the project.

The company for the propylene recovery unit has chalked out an investment of about Rs 30 crore and it would be established in the existing PO manufacturing complex, saving logistics and energy costs.

The Propylene Recovery Unit would be a first of its kind in the country to be set up by a private player in the non- refining sector.

Tamil Nadu Petroproducts Ltd said it was in advanced talks with various domestic and international vendors for the supply of LPG for the PRU project.

Propylene, a bulk chemical intermediate, is the raw material for propylene oxide and it is derived from LPG.

The technology for the PRU has been developed in-house by the company's research and development and it is expected to be implemented in 12-18 months.

The investments for taking up the expansion program would be met through internal resources and the remaining through other sources, the company said.

Commenting on the setting up of the Propylene recovery unit, TPL, Vice-chairman, Ashwin Muthiah said, ''TPL will be the first Indian non-refining company in the private sector to build a propylene recovery unit plant''.

''It shows our commitment to bring manufacturing efficiencies by continuous upgrading and introducing state-of-the-art technology solutions.

It is in line with our group philosophy to maximize margins by introducing process efficiency and value additions'', he said.

According to Muthiah, the expansion was in line with AM International's vision of ensuring manufacturing assets meet the best environmental, health, and safety standards.

