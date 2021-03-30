Left Menu

Renesas says normal production at fire-hit chip plant to take 100-120 days

Renesas shares closed down 0.5% on Tuesday, mostly in line with the broader Japanese market. Earlier in the day, Japan's industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said Japan has asked some Taiwanese manufacturers to cooperate in an alternative production of semiconductors.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:30 IST
Renesas says normal production at fire-hit chip plant to take 100-120 days
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (Renesas)

Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics said on Tuesday it would take at least 100 days to get back to normal production at its fire-hit plant, even as the government urged some Taiwanese companies to help with alternative chip production. The company's chip factory in northeast Japan was hit by fire on March 19 due to a power surge in one of the machines, putting more pressure on the broader chips industry amid a global shortage of semiconductors that is hurting the production of cars, smartphones, and home appliances.

Renesas, which commands nearly a third of the global market share for microcontroller chips used in cars, said 23 machines were damaged in the fire and needed to be replaced or fixed, nearly double its initial estimate of 11. Renesas' Chief Executive Officer Hidetoshi Shibata told a news conference that while production at the plant looked likely to resume within a month, recovery to pre-fire levels was expected to take around 100 to 120 days from the incident.

"I'm not too pessimistic about the situation," he said. "I think we won't be too far off from the recovery timing...which is within one month. And our outlook is that the manufacturing capacity will recover as close as 100%." He added that while any short-term shipment of alternative chip production was impossible, the company has been getting support from outsourcing companies. The company would recuperate losses in the six months ending December through alternative production, both in-house and via outsourcing, Shibata said.

He also said Renesas would take a related sales hit of between 19.5 billion yen and 26 billion yen ($177.4 million to $236.5 million). Car manufacturers around the world including Toyota, Hyundai, GM, and Ford have been assessing the impact on their production, as two-thirds of the output at the affected line of the fire-hit plant are automotive chips.

Chip supplies to car makers would stop around the end of April and Renesas expects these companies to feel the impact for a month-and-a-half to two months, Shibata said. Renesas shares closed down 0.5% on Tuesday, mostly in line with the broader Japanese market.

Earlier in the day, Japan's industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said Japan has asked some Taiwanese manufacturers to cooperate in an alternative production of semiconductors. "We are in communication with several manufacturing equipment makers (in Taiwan) to speed up procurement," Kajiyama told reporters after a cabinet meeting. "The ministry will also work together for a swift recovery by using all possible means."

The Japanese government has called on equipment makers to help Renesas restore its production, with bureaucrats contacting companies at home and overseas to request they provide parts and machinery to the fire-hit company, a trade ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday. ($1 = 109.9500 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand asks Myanmar to reduce violence after bloody weekend

Thailand has asked Myanmar to reduce violence there, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Tuesday, according to local media, after a crackdown by the military killed more than 100 civilians at the weekend.Myanmar had acknowledged the me...

Adam Wingard to direct 'Thundercats' movie

Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Wingard has been tapped by Warner Bros to helm the computer-animated adaptation of 1980s Rankin Bass animated series Thundercats. According to Deadline, the project has been developed by Ridebacks Dan Lin and ...

Lindiwe Zulu to conduct follow-up programme on GBV, youth development

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is set to conduct follow -up programme on youth development and gender-based violence and femicide GBVF in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.The two-day programme which gets underway today follows a 20...

Union Cabinet to meet on March 31

Union Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting on March 31.The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The last meeting of the Union Cabinet was held on March 16. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021