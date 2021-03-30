LeT may be involved in J-K's Sopore attack

Kashmir Inspector General Vijay Kumar on Tuesday stated that proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) may have been involved in the Sopore attack in which two municipal councillors and a policeman has been killed. Talking about the attack, the police officer said, "Since the municipal chairman didn't inform police before the meeting, there was no additional deployment there."

He said that municipal councillor Shams-ud-Din Peer had four gunmen including 2 Personnel Security Officers (PSOs). The PSOs should have retaliated to avert the incident. All four have been suspended, he added. "Yesterday, we nabbed an over ground worker who revealed that a local LeT terrorist and a Pakistani LeT terrorist visited his home a day before the incident to plan the attack," he said.

The municipal councillor Shams-ud-Din Peer who was injured in the Sopore attack on Monday succumbed to his injuries in hospital today. Yesterday, a councillor and a policeman were killed in a terrorist attack in the area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. (ANI)

