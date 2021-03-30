Left Menu

Lindiwe Zulu to conduct follow-up programme on GBV, youth development

The two-day programme which gets underway today follows a 2020 visit that formed part of the 365 Days of Action Against GBVF, with a specific focus on areas identified as hotspots across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:52 IST
Lindiwe Zulu to conduct follow-up programme on GBV, youth development
In a statement ahead of the start of the programme on Tuesday, the Department of Social Development (DSD) said the aim of the outreach is to mobilise young people to play their part as agents of change. Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is set to conduct follow -up programme on youth development and gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

The two-day programme which gets underway today follows a 2020 visit that formed part of the 365 Days of Action Against GBVF, with a specific focus on areas identified as hotspots across the country.

This is in line with Human Rights Month that is celebrated in the country under the theme "The year of Charlotte Maxeke: promoting human rights in the Age of COVID-19".

In a statement ahead of the start of the programme on Tuesday, the Department of Social Development (DSD) said the aim of the outreach is to mobilise young people to play their part as agents of change. This is in promoting a culture of respect for human rights, gender equality and prevention of gender-based violence, which has reached epidemic proportions in South Africa.

"The most recent crime statistics released by the South African Police Service (October-December 2020) revealed a 5% increase in reported sexual offences in the midst of COVID-19 national lockdown. Part of Zulu's outreach will include interaction with local police to get a briefing on police response at Plessislaer, which is one of the seven GBVF hotspots in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

"The aim of the interaction is to support and encourage police who are in the frontline of the criminal justice system to play their part in prevention and response measures and better serve the needs of victims/survivors," the department said.

Zulu is a member of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to expedite the implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on GBVF (2019-2024).

The DSD is responsible for Pillar 4 of the NSP: response, care, support, healing and empowerment of victims/survivors.

The Minister is set to host a dialogue in Howick with young women living and working on farms.

She will also launch the Umzansi Youth in Business Digital HIV and Resource Centres in Zayeka, Sweetwaters. The Minister will also attend a commemoration of the International Social Work Day at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall.

Later in the day, the Minister will host a bonfire conversation with youth and representatives of youth organisations in uMgungundlovu District Municipality at Ascott Inn, Pitermaritzburg.

The second day of the outreach programme on Wednesday will include a 10km Walk Against GBVF and Commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of Nelson Mandela's 1961 Address to the All-in Africa Conference. It will take place at Plessislaer Hall.

Zulu will also attend an interaction with police management on the response to GBVF, and attend a women empowerment initiative at the Tatham Art Gallery.

The Minister's programme will end with a visit to KhanyiTex and ribbon cutting for an Early Childhood Development centre benefiting factory employees' children at Coveway Industrial Park in Elangeni, Hammarsdale.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin says idea of allowing foreigners to visit Russia to get vaccinated has been floated

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the idea of issuing special visas to foreigners to allow them to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia has been raised in government circles, but no decision had been taken yet.Presid...

Canada pauses AstraZeneca vaccine for under 55

Canada on Monday suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people under age 55 following concerns it might be linked to rare blood clots.The National Advisory Committee on Immunization had recommended the pause for...

Cars of TN Speaker, Minister collide near Dharapuram

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal and Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani escaped unhurt after their cars collided near Tirupur, while they were going to attend an election rally in Dharapuram, to be addressed by Prime Minis...

Delhi Police arrests drug peddler with Rs 40 lakh heroin

The Narcotics Cell of Delhi Police arrested a drug peddler and seized heroin worth Rs 40 lakhs from his possession in the Peera Garhi area. The drug peddler has been identified as Vakil Ahmad, a resident of Badayun district in Uttar Pradesh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021