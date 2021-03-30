Left Menu

EU antitrust enforcers to investigate power exchange EPEX SPOT

Updated: 30-03-2021 15:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

EU antitrust enforcers opened on Tuesday an investigation into Paris-based power exchange EPEX SPOT on concerns that it may be blocking rivals in the electricity intraday markets in France, Germany, and four other EU countries.

The European Commission said the investigation will focus on EPEX SPOT's business practices aimed at foreclosing its competitors by curtailing the ability of their customers to access the entire liquidity of the intraday market.

Companies face fines as much as 10% of their annual turnover if found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules.

