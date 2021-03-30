Delhi: Fire breaks out in ISBT
A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Delhi's Kashmere Gate on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 15:59 IST
As many as nine fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
