Sadananda Gowda receives dividend for FY 2019-20 and 2020-21 from PDIL
PDIL has achieved the historic highest ever financial performance in 2019-20 i.e., revenue from operations of Rs 133.01 crore, the total income of Rs 142.16 crore, profit before tax of Rs 45.86 crore and profit after tax of Rs 31.83 crore.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:26 IST
Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers Shri D. V.Sadananda Gowda, today received a dividend of Rs 9.55 crore for FY 2019-20 and an interim dividend of Rs 6.93 crore for FY 2020-21 from Shri D S Sudhakar Ramaiah, Director Finance, Projects & Development India Ltd (PDIL) in the presence of Shri R K Chaturvedi, Secretary (Fertilizers), Smt Aparna Sharma, Joint Secretary and senior officials of PDIL.
PDIL has achieved the historic highest ever financial performance in 2019-20 i.e., revenue from operations of Rs 133.01 crore, the total income of Rs 142.16 crore, profit before tax of Rs 45.86 crore and profit after tax of Rs 31.83 crore.
PDIL is presently providing PMC services for 3 major projects of HURL, Talcher project and executing various other Work Orders in Oil and Gas sectors.
PDIL is a Mini Ratna, Category-1 and is a premier design engineering and consultancy organization that provides services viz pre-project activities, project management consultancy, design & engineering and quality assurance.
(With Inputs from PIB)
