Sadananda Gowda receives dividend for FY 2019-20 and 2020-21 from PDIL

PDIL has achieved the historic highest ever financial performance in 2019-20 i.e., revenue from operations of Rs 133.01 crore, the total income of Rs 142.16 crore, profit before tax of Rs 45.86 crore and profit after tax of Rs 31.83 crore.

Updated: 30-03-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:26 IST
PDIL is presently providing PMC services for 3 major projects of HURL, Talcher project and executing various other Work Orders in Oil and Gas sectors. Image Credit: Twitter(@DVSadanandGowda)

Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers Shri D. V.Sadananda Gowda, today received a dividend of Rs 9.55 crore for FY 2019-20 and an interim dividend of Rs 6.93 crore for FY 2020-21 from Shri D S Sudhakar Ramaiah, Director Finance, Projects & Development India Ltd (PDIL) in the presence of Shri R K Chaturvedi, Secretary (Fertilizers), Smt Aparna Sharma, Joint Secretary and senior officials of PDIL.

PDIL is presently providing PMC services for 3 major projects of HURL, Talcher project and executing various other Work Orders in Oil and Gas sectors.

PDIL is a Mini Ratna, Category-1 and is a premier design engineering and consultancy organization that provides services viz pre-project activities, project management consultancy, design & engineering and quality assurance.

