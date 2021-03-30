Left Menu

GRSE pays interim dividend of Rs 44.10 crore for FY 2020-2021

 Notwithstanding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the GRSE has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 3.85 per equity share of Rs.10 for FY 2020-2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:32 IST
GRSE pays interim dividend of Rs 44.10 crore for FY 2020-2021
The DPSU has been consistent in paying a dividend to the shareholders and has done so every year for the last 27 years. Image Credit: Twitter(@DefProdnIndia)

Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Mini Ratna shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE), has paid an interim dividend of Rs 44.10 crore for Financial Year (FY) 2020-2021 to its shareholders. Interim dividend cheque of Rs 32,85,63,774/- as the share of Government was handed over to Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh by Chairman & Managing Director of GRSE, Kolkata Rear Admiral V K Saxena, IN (Retd) in New Delhi on March 30, 2021. Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Raj Kumar was also present on the occasion.

Notwithstanding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the GRSE has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 3.85 per equity share of Rs.10 for FY 2020-2021. The DPSU has been consistent in paying a dividend to the shareholders and has done so every year for the last 27 years.

Since its inception in 1960, the GRSE has the distinction of being the only defence shipyard to have delivered more than 100 warships (107 warships as of date). The shipyard has an order book position that stands at Rs 25887/- Crore as of December 31, 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suez Canal races to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after the freeing of a container ship stranded for nearly a week allowed it to reopen, but disruptions to global shipping and at ports could take months to resolve, experts warned. The blo...

Third COVID wave emerging in Russia - TASS, quoting official

A Russian health official said on Tuesday the third wave of coronavirus infections was emerging in the country, which has recorded more than 4.5 million cases since the start of the pandemic.President Vladimir Putin said last week he expect...

WRAPUP 5-Outside pressure builds again on Myanmar junta as death toll tops 500

Myanmar faced growing criticism on Tuesday over a surge in violence against opponents of military rule that killed more than 140 people in one day, with a new offer to help promote dialogue by neighbours alarmed by the crisis. Myanmar has b...

Delhi: Fire breaks out on sixth floor of ISBT Kashmere Gate, none injured

A fire broke out on Tuesday in the office of the Delhi governments family and child welfare department located on the sixth floor of the Inter-State Bus Terminal ISBT at Kashmere Gate, officials said.According to fire officials, the informa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021