Left Menu

Rebecca Welch first woman to referee in English men's league

I was just given the appointment and I was over the moon but when you kind of reflect on it, you think, youre the first woman ever to do this, so Im extremely proud and my familys extremely proud as well. The English Football League runs the three divisions below the Premier League, including League Two where Welch will officiate Mondays game.Im really excited.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:07 IST
Rebecca Welch first woman to referee in English men's league

An English men's professional league game will have a female referee for the first time when Rebecca Welch takes charge of the fourth tier fixture between Harrogate and Port Vale on Monday.

“Initially I wasn’t really aware of it being appointed as the first female referee,” Welch said on Tuesday. “I was just given the appointment and I was over the moon but when you kind of reflect on it, you think, you’re the first woman ever to do this, so I’m extremely proud and my family’s extremely proud as well.” The English Football League runs the three divisions below the Premier League, including League Two where Welch will officiate Monday's game.

“I’m really excited. This is what I’ve been working towards, and being given this opportunity to work in the EFL is amazing for me,” Welch said. “I do think it’s important to show that women who are in the top 1% of their category can proceed to the next level so it definitely makes others look up and know that they can achieve the same.

“It shows that there is a real opportunity for young girls who are wondering if they are ready to take the whistle or are already referees. They can aspire to be an EFL referee or like Sian Massey-Ellis operating (as a referee's assistant) in the Premier League.'' The 37-year-old Welch refereed the 2017 Women’s FA Cup final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France says air force strike in Mali targeted armed terrorists

The French defence ministry said on Tuesday that an air force strike in Mali had targeted only armed terrorists and said it had reservations about the methodology used in the compilation of a U.N. report about the case.According to excerpts...

Agreement on new Champions League format delayed until April

A decision on the new Champions League format has been delayed until next month after hitting a late stumbling block over how the commercial and broadcasting rights will be sold to European footballs elite competition.UEFA hoped to use an e...

Video shows Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street

An Asian American woman was attacked by a man who repeatedly kicked her in front of witnesses who seemingly stood by, according to surveillance footage released by the New York City Police Department.The 65-year-old woman was walking in mid...

Delhi Capitals players Ishant, Rahane, Umesh Yadav begin training for IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals players including Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, and Umesh Yadav took part in their first nets session on Tuesday evening at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals squad and support staff began their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021