Prakash Javadekar flags off DEMU train from Phaltan to Pune

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise, Shri Prakash Javadekar, virtually flagged off the DEMU train from Phaltan to Pune via Land today. "I am very happy to see that Phaltan is directly connected to Pune now," said Shri Javdekar in his address. He also appreciated the various initiatives taken by the Ministry of Railways under Shri Piyush Goyal, in bringing landmark changes to the Indian Railways over the years.

"The efforts of Rail Ministry in ensuring cleanliness are such that it has set an ideal example for Swachh Bharat Mission. Paying utmost care towards cleanliness, it is a remarkable step that all mainline trains now have bio-toilets installed; Special attention is paid to maintaining cleanliness even in Railway stations as well as Railway tracks as a result of which the condition of the services and trains have improved far better," the Minister observed.

Shri Javadekar further said how all unmanned railway gates have been shut down and scientific solutions being introduced that has significantly brought down the number of accidents. The Minister also remarked that the railway electrification work has been taken up as top priority and gauge conversion and new railway line projects are providing better connectivity benefitting people, trade and commerce.

A short video depicting the benefits of the new service was played during the event. Phaltan, 110 kms south-east of Pune is known for agriculture produce and agro-based industries. Sugar cane, pomegranate, capsicum, okra etc are produced here. Owing to the above products and companies, there is much movement of traders and aggregators from Phaltan to Pune and other cities.

General Manager, Central Railways, Sanjeev Mittal spoke about the various benefits of the new DEMU services. "Residents of Phaltan, who are working in various private and government sectors, pursuing education in Pune will get direct passenger train connectivity from Phaltan to Pune and back. The service will greatly benefit sugarcane farmers, traders and factories near Phaltan" he said.

Members of Parliament, Chhatrapati Udyanraje Bhosale, Shri Ranjeetsingh Naik Nimbalkar, Shri Girish Bapat and other dignitaries from the state government were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)