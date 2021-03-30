Germany to recommend AstraZeneca shot only for over 60s - media

Germany to recommend AstraZeneca shot only for over 60s - mediaReuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:50 IST
Germany's vaccination commission is recommending administering the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot only for men and women over 60 years old in Germany, Focus Online reported on Tuesday.
It was citing an article in the Augsburger Allgemeine daily which said it had seen a draft document.
