Agri sector in need of urgent reform, working to free small farmers from 'pressure' of middlemen: PM Modi

PTI | Dharapuram | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:30 IST
The agriculture sector is in need of urgent reform and modernisation and the government has initiated reforms that would free the small farmers from the pressure of middlemen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

In his poll campaign here, he invoked Tamil classic 'Thirukkural' and said one common theme in it was respect for farmers.

The world must follow the farmers as farming is the base and farmers are the linchpin of the world for they support all others who cannot till the land, he said quoting the Kural.

''The agriculture sector is in need of urgent reform and modernisation.'' The NDA government's priority is the welfare of small farmer, he said.

The government has initiated reforms that would free the small farmers from the pressure of middlemen, he asserted.

Measures such as soil health card, Kisan credit card, e-NAM schemes are aimed at empowering farmers.

In his party's manifesto for the April 6 Assembly polls, an annual assistance of Rs 6,000 for fishermen and farmers have been promised, he said.

The agriculture sector is facing water shortage problems and to address it, the NDA government has begun many efforts towards water conservation guided by the mantra of 'per drop more crop.' Farmers were being helped to transform their cultivation methods and ''old irrigation structures are being repaired and new ones are also being built.'' The Central government has launched the 'Jal Jeevan Mission,' the aim of which is to provide water to all households.

Since the mission began almost 16 lakh rural households in Tamil Nadu have got access to tap water connection. ''From the farm land to your homes every possible effort will be made to ensure adequate water.'' Urging the people to study the BJP manifesto, he said, ''Together, we will serve you all and fulfill your dreams. We guarantee a better future for your children.'' PTI VGN BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

