Left Menu

Delhi to increase beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in hospitals

Faced with a surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that that the number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients will be increased in a few hospitals in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:54 IST
Delhi to increase beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in hospitals
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Faced with a surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that that the number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients will be increased in a few hospitals in the national capital. "In view of Covid situation developing in Delhi, the number of normal and ICU beds reserved for COVID is being increased in a few hospitals. This will improve bed availability We are keeping a close watch and will take all steps necessary. There is nothing to worry. But please follow all precautions," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier today the Centre has said that Delhi is among the 10 districts in the country with the most active cases. Delhi reported 992 new Covid-19 cases and four related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,60,611 in the national capital, as per the state health bulletin on Tuesday evening.

So far, 11,016 people have lost their lives to the disease in the national capital. As many as 1,591 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Delhi stands at 6,42,166. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-More talks remain before UEFA vote on Champions League reforms

European soccers governing body UEFA will make a final decision on its proposed changes to the Champions League on April 19 as talks continue about the details of the plan for an expanded competition.UEFAs executive committee will on Wednes...

PM Modi slams Cong-DMK for 'anti-women' mindset, dubs Raja 'outdated 2G missile'

In a veiled attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dubbed former union telecom minister A Raja, an outdated 2G missile of the Congress and DMK that targeted Tamil Nadu women and slammed the opposition parties for their anti-women m...

'We will not be able to pay our bills': Turks set to lose a COVID-19 income support

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Turkey last year, the government stepped in to support workers who lost their jobs. At its peak, over 3 million people were receiving two-thirds of their lost salary under the so-called short labour pay scheme...

Madhya Pradesh govt notifies law against religious conversion

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has notified the law against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for violators, after Governor Anandiben...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021