Prakash Javadekar flags off DEMU train service between Pune and Phaltan

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday flagged off the DEMU train from Phaltan to Pune via Lonand through a video conference.

ANI | Mumbai/ Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:08 IST
Prakash Javadekar flags off the DEMU train from Phaltan to Pune through a video conference.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday flagged off the DEMU train from Phaltan to Pune via Lonand through a video conference. "I am very happy to see that Phaltan is directly connected to Pune now," Javadekar said while flagging off the train.

Regular DEMU services will commence from March 31. The Union Minister appreciated the Ministry of Railways under Piyush Goyal, in bringing landmark changes to the Indian Railways over the years.

"The efforts of Rail Ministry in ensuring cleanliness are such that it has set an ideal example for Swachh Bharat Mission. Paying utmost care towards cleanliness, it is a remarkable step that all mainline trains now have bio-toilets installed," Javadekar said. "Special attention is paid to maintaining cleanliness even in railway stations as well as the railway tracks as a result of which the condition of the services and trains have improved far better," the Minister said.

He further said that how all unmanned railway gates have been shut down and scientific solutions being introduced that has significantly brought down the number of accidents. The Minister also remarked that the railway electrification work has been taken up as the top priority and gauge conversion and new railway line projects are providing better connectivity benefitting people, trade and commerce.

Phaltan, 110 kms south-east of Pune is known for agriculture produce and agro-based industries. Sugar cane, pomegranate, capsicum, okra etc are produced here. Owing to the above products and companies, there is much movement of traders and aggregators from Phaltan to Pune and other cities. General Manager of the Central Railways Sanjeev Mittal spoke about the various benefits of the new DEMU services.

"Residents of Phaltan, who are working in various private and government sectors, pursuing education in Pune will get direct passenger train connectivity from Phaltan to Pune and back. The service will greatly benefit sugarcane farmers, traders and factories near Phaltan" Mittal said. Members of Parliament Chhatrapati Udyanraje Bhosale, Ranjeetsingh Naik Nimbalkar, Girish Bapat and other dignitaries from the state government were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

