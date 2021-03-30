President Kovind underwent cardiac bypass surgery at AIIMS
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:37 IST
The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind underwent cardiac bypass surgery today morning (March 30, 2021) at AIIMS, New Delhi.
Surgery was successful.
He is stable and is being closely monitored by a team of Senior Doctors.
(With Inputs from PIB)
