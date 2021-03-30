Left Menu

Pakistan PM replies to Indian counterpart Modi's letter – official source

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:45 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday replied to a letter written by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, and said Islamabad desires peaceful relations with New Delhi, an official source told Reuters.

Modi had written to Khan on the occasion of Pakistan's Republic Day on March 23, also calling for peaceful relations between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

