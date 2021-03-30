Left Menu

Insurance Companies employees union approaches Delhi HC against medical premium hike

A union of four insurance companies on Tuesday challenged a circular issued by the General Insurance Public Sector Association (GIPSA), stating that if the increased premium rate for medical policy for employees of the petitioner is not stayed then they have to pay a very huge amount for the mediclaim policy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:00 IST
Insurance Companies employees union approaches Delhi HC against medical premium hike
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A union of four insurance companies on Tuesday challenged a circular issued by the General Insurance Public Sector Association (GIPSA), stating that if the increased premium rate for medical policy for employees of the petitioner is not stayed then they have to pay a very huge amount for the mediclaim policy. The petition stated that GIPSA has illegally and arbitrarily increased the existing premium by 47.75 per cent of the existing mediclaim premium.

It stated that the increase by 47.75 per cent in the premium is not only illegal and arbitrary but it is also discriminatory as the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has not increased any percentage in the premium in respect of their employees and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has maintained the existing the rate of premium without any change. The petition filed through Advocate Mahesh Srivastava stated that the service conditions of the employees of four public sector insurance companies are similar to the service condition of the employees LIC, therefore, GIPSA cannot formulate a policy that opposes the public policy.

Bhartiya Bima Mahasangh, an employee union of insurance companies involving National Insurance, New India Insurance, Oriental Insurance, United India Insurance, has knocked the doors of the Delhi High Court stating that charging the premium for providing mediclaim policy by four public sector insurance companies which are almost double of what is charged by LIC is violative of Section 14 of the Constitution of India. The plea states that protecting the health of the employees is one of the basic conditions of the service and that cannot be obliterated in any manner and if the increased premium rate for medical policy for the employees of the petitioner is not stayed then they have to pay a very huge amount for the mediclaim policy.

The plea further states that the amount of the premium in these circumstances may be accepted in quarterly or monthly installment, so that the retired employees who are were not able to afford and to pay the premium in one installment, they may not be deprived of the benefits under the health scheme adopted by Insurance companies. The petition is scheduled to be heard on April 5, 2021.

The plea added that the petitioner association has sent various representations to the respondents for revoking of the said circular but the concerned respondent has not taken any decision in this regard. The plea also added that these public sector insurance companies have provided the medical facilities to their working employees as well as retired employees on the basis of their entitlement with an option to the employees to take a package beyond their entitlement by paying the amount over and above the premium fixed for the same.

And these Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) provide pre and post Hospitalisation for their employees and their dependents by arranging a Staff Group Mediclaim Policy with one of the four PSU General Insurance Companies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy security in Nandigram on poll day, 22 companies of central forces to be deployed

Twenty-two companies of central forces will be deployed in Nandigram for the assembly polls, an Election Commission official said on Tuesday.The Nandigram seat, which is witnessing a fierce battle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Caddy or soccer coach Murray ponders life after tennisBritains Andy Murray would be interesting in becoming a caddy on a professional golf tour or getting soccer coaching qualifications ...

2 Gandhi clan members in politics for survival of family: Smriti Irani

Apparently referring to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Union minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Tuesday alleged that they do not know the Assamese culture and pursue politics only for the survival of their family.Irani...

Italy sees 529 more COVID deaths as prevalence of variant rises

Italy reported 529 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 417 the day before, the health ministry said, as a new study showed the more contagious variant first discovered in Britain now accounts for nine out of 10 new Italian cases.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021