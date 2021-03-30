Left Menu

Karnataka: Section 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada District amid COVID-19 surge

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Karnataka authorities imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Dakshina Kannada District on Tuesday.

ANI | Dakshina Kannada ( Karnataka) | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:32 IST
Karnataka: Section 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada District amid COVID-19 surge
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Karnataka authorities imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Dakshina Kannada District on Tuesday. As per the order signed by Dakshina Kannada District Deputy Commissioner, all religious gatherings are now banned at public places, public grounds, gardens, markets and religious places.

The announcement came after a day after Karnataka chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa held a crucial meeting with the state authorities and health minister to review the COVID-19 situation. While he ruled out the possibility of imposing a complete lockdown in the state, the CM tightened several COVID-19 restrictions to contain the virus spread.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 2,975 new COVID-19 cases, 1,262 discharges and 21 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 9,92,779. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy security in Nandigram on poll day, 22 companies of central forces to be deployed

Twenty-two companies of central forces will be deployed in Nandigram for the assembly polls, an Election Commission official said on Tuesday.The Nandigram seat, which is witnessing a fierce battle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Caddy or soccer coach Murray ponders life after tennisBritains Andy Murray would be interesting in becoming a caddy on a professional golf tour or getting soccer coaching qualifications ...

2 Gandhi clan members in politics for survival of family: Smriti Irani

Apparently referring to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Union minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Tuesday alleged that they do not know the Assamese culture and pursue politics only for the survival of their family.Irani...

Italy sees 529 more COVID deaths as prevalence of variant rises

Italy reported 529 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 417 the day before, the health ministry said, as a new study showed the more contagious variant first discovered in Britain now accounts for nine out of 10 new Italian cases.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021