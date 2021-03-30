Left Menu

Brazil kicks off survey of private rice, coffee and wheat stocks

The survey's data will also help guide government policies with the aim of ensuring food supplies, the statement said. The Brazilian government used to maintain public stocks of food staples like corn and soybeans, but these are expensive to keep.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:46 IST
Brazil kicks off survey of private rice, coffee and wheat stocks
Representative Image Image Credit: narwalfood.in

Brazil's food supply and statistics agency Conab has launched a survey to gauge the size of the country's private stocks of rice, coffee and wheat, according to a statement on Tuesday, as Latin America's largest economy grapples with rising food inflation.

It will the first time that the government collects data on private wheat stocks based on information provided by both producers and millers, Conab said. The survey will be carried out between April 5 and April 23 in all regions of the country, and is expected to reveal the volume available for each of these products in private stocks.

"This information, in addition to contributing to our database, is fundamental for the national management of inventories," Sergio De Zen, Conab's director of agricultural policy and information, said in the statement. The survey's data will also help guide government policies with the aim of ensuring food supplies, the statement said.

The Brazilian government used to maintain public stocks of food staples like corn and soybeans, but these are expensive to keep. In a recent interview, Silvio Farnese, the agriculture ministry's trade and supply director, told Reuters building up grain reserves, as has been done in the past to regulate prices in the inter-harvest period, is not an option.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra records 27,918 fresh COVID cases, 27,73,436 in total

Maharashtra registered 27,918 new COVID-19 cases and 139 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday. With these fresh cases, the cumulative count of COVID-19 infections in the state has surged to 27,73,436....

61 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in India, 64 million given to 84 nations: Vardhan

In India, 61 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have already been administered, while 64 million doses have been given to 84 nations under various programmes, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday.Virtually participating in a p...

Soccer-Stoke withdraw from women's FA Cup ahead of second round

Stoke City have withdrawn from the womens FA Cup before their second round match due to challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the FA said on Tuesday. Stoke, who play in the third tier, were set to play Wem Town Ladies but are unable ...

IRB Infra closes FY21 with Rs 5,004 cr contracts

IRB Infrastructure Developers IRB on Tuesday said it has won two highway projects in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, taking the total project wins in the current fiscal to Rs 5,004 crore.With the entry in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021